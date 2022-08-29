India Should Have 5 Capitals, One In Each Zone: Assam CM Sarma

In a bid to bring the war of words on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday suggested that there should be five capitals of India, one in every zone.
This comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had called out the Assam government after reports of several educational institutes in the state shutting down in light of poor performance in the HSLC examinations, results for which were declared in June this year.
A war of words ensued on Twitter between both chief ministers since and now, the Assam CM has suggested that there should be five capitals, one in each zone in a bid to address the root cause of problems.
The Assam CM also took a swipe at Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi CM had developed a habit of mocking other states.
He wrote in a series of tweets, “Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone?”
Elucidating on how this would be beneficial, CM Sarma said that the governments like Delhi had huge wealth at their disposal, while several other state governments were lagging behind in that regard. This has created a gulf between states in India, some of which are wealthy beyond their capability to work for their people.
He said that having different capitals would ensure that wealth is evenly distributed among each zone so that all-round development can take place.
“This will ensure, govts like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of of course what we've been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years,” tweeted the Assam CM.
He also took the opportunity to strongly stand up to years of ridicule that the Northeast has suffered at the hands of rest of India. CM Sarma said that the Northeast did not need sympathy and ridicule, but respect, resources and regeneration is what it looks forward to.
“Finally, after seven decades of denial & negligence, process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North East does not need sympathy & ridicule, we need what's due to us - respect, resources and regeneration,” wrote CM Sarma.