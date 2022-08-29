India Should Have 5 Capitals, One In Each Zone: Assam CM Sarma

In a bid to bring the war of words on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday suggested that there should be five capitals of India, one in every zone.

This comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had called out the Assam government after reports of several educational institutes in the state shutting down in light of poor performance in the HSLC examinations, results for which were declared in June this year.

A war of words ensued on Twitter between both chief ministers since and now, the Assam CM has suggested that there should be five capitals, one in each zone in a bid to address the root cause of problems.

The Assam CM also took a swipe at Kejriwal, saying that the Delhi CM had developed a habit of mocking other states.

He wrote in a series of tweets, “Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who's by now in habit of mocking at other states, I'm of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone?”