Republic Day 2026 Parade: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets and How to Watch Live Online

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.The parade will begin at 9:30 AM and feature military contingents, cultural tableaux, and an Indian Air Force flypast.

PratidinTime News Desk
India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The day will be observed with the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcasing India’s cultural diversity, military strength, and constitutional values.

Here’s a complete guide on when and where to watch the Republic Day 2026 parade live, including timings, venue details, ticket information, and online streaming options.

Republic Day 2026: Why January 26 Is Celebrated

India’s Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and the country celebrated its first Republic Day a year later on January 26, 1951. The occasion commemorates India’s transition into a sovereign democratic republic and is one of the nation’s most significant national holidays.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Date, Time and Venue

The Republic Day Parade will take place on Monday, January 26, 2026, in the national capital.

Key Event Details

  • Date: January 26, 2026

  • Parade start time: 9:30 AM

  • Live broadcast begins: Around 10:30 AM

  • Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

  • Gates open: 7:00 AM

The parade will commence from Rashtrapati Bhavan, proceed along Kartavya Path past India Gate, and conclude at the Red Fort.

Republic Day 2026: Programme Highlights

The celebrations will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the National Flag.

Other highlights include:

  • Marching contingents of the Armed Forces

  • Colourful tableaux representing Indian states and ministries

  • Cultural performances

  • A grand Indian Air Force flypast around noon

Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will be graced by two distinguished international leaders:

  • Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, President of the European Council

  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Their presence underlines India’s growing global partnerships.

How to Watch Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Online and on TV

Millions of viewers across India and abroad can watch the parade live from home through multiple platforms.

Live Telecast and Streaming Options

  • Doordarshan (DD National)

  • Doordarshan YouTube channel

  • All India Radio YouTube channel

  • PIB and other official government websites

  • Major national news channels and their digital platforms

Republic Day Parade 2026: Ticket Prices and Entry Details

For those planning to attend the parade in person, tickets are available both online and offline.

Ticket Prices

  • Republic Day Parade: ₹100 and ₹20

  • Beating the Retreat (January 29): ₹100

  • Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: ₹20

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets can be purchased via the Aamantran portal or from counters at:

  • Sena Bhawan

  • Shastri Bhawan

  • Jantar Mantar

  • Parliament House

  • Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

  • Kashmere Gate Metro Station

ID Proof Required

Valid identification, such as:

  • Aadhaar Card

  • Voter ID

  • Passport

  • PAN Card

  • Driving Licence

  • Central or State Government-issued ID

Republic Day 2026 Full Dress Rehearsal and Beating Retreat

  • Full Dress Rehearsal: January 23, 2026

    • Free passes available via the Aamantran portal and select counters

  • Beating Retreat Ceremony: January 29, 2026

    • Tickets are available online and offline

These events offer citizens an opportunity to experience the celebrations in a less crowded setting.

Whether attending in person at Kartavya Path or watching from home, the Republic Day 2026 Parade promises a powerful display of India’s unity, heritage, and democratic spirit. With multiple viewing options and detailed planning in place, citizens across the country can be part of the celebrations on January 26, 2026.

