Republic Day 2026 Parade: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets and How to Watch Live Online

India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The day will be observed with the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcasing India’s cultural diversity, military strength, and constitutional values.
Here’s a complete guide on when and where to watch the Republic Day 2026 parade live, including timings, venue details, ticket information, and online streaming options.
Republic Day 2026: Why January 26 Is Celebrated
India’s Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and the country celebrated its first Republic Day a year later on January 26, 1951. The occasion commemorates India’s transition into a sovereign democratic republic and is one of the nation’s most significant national holidays.
Republic Day Parade 2026: Date, Time and Venue
The Republic Day Parade will take place on Monday, January 26, 2026, in the national capital.
Key Event Details
Date: January 26, 2026
Parade start time: 9:30 AM
Live broadcast begins: Around 10:30 AM
Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi
Gates open: 7:00 AM
The parade will commence from Rashtrapati Bhavan, proceed along Kartavya Path past India Gate, and conclude at the Red Fort.
Republic Day 2026: Programme Highlights
The celebrations will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the National Flag.
Other highlights include:
Marching contingents of the Armed Forces
Colourful tableaux representing Indian states and ministries
Cultural performances
A grand Indian Air Force flypast around noon
Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests
This year’s Republic Day celebrations will be graced by two distinguished international leaders:
Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, President of the European Council
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Their presence underlines India’s growing global partnerships.
How to Watch Republic Day 2026 Parade Live Online and on TV
Millions of viewers across India and abroad can watch the parade live from home through multiple platforms.
Live Telecast and Streaming Options
Doordarshan (DD National)
Doordarshan YouTube channel
All India Radio YouTube channel
PIB and other official government websites
Major national news channels and their digital platforms
Republic Day Parade 2026: Ticket Prices and Entry Details
For those planning to attend the parade in person, tickets are available both online and offline.
Ticket Prices
Republic Day Parade: ₹100 and ₹20
Beating the Retreat (January 29): ₹100
Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal: ₹20
Where to Buy Tickets
Tickets can be purchased via the Aamantran portal or from counters at:
Sena Bhawan
Shastri Bhawan
Jantar Mantar
Parliament House
Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
Kashmere Gate Metro Station
ID Proof Required
Valid identification, such as:
Aadhaar Card
Voter ID
Passport
PAN Card
Driving Licence
Central or State Government-issued ID
Republic Day 2026 Full Dress Rehearsal and Beating Retreat
Full Dress Rehearsal: January 23, 2026
Free passes available via the Aamantran portal and select counters
Beating Retreat Ceremony: January 29, 2026
Tickets are available online and offline
These events offer citizens an opportunity to experience the celebrations in a less crowded setting.
Whether attending in person at Kartavya Path or watching from home, the Republic Day 2026 Parade promises a powerful display of India’s unity, heritage, and democratic spirit. With multiple viewing options and detailed planning in place, citizens across the country can be part of the celebrations on January 26, 2026.
