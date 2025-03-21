RSS ABPS 2025 Kicks Off in Bengaluru, 1,482 Functionaries Attend

The three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced on Friday as Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) by offering floral tributes to Bharat Mata at Janaseva Vidyakendra in Channenahalli, Bengaluru. RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Mukunda CR addressed the media on the inaugural day, revealing that a total of 1,482 functionaries are attending the national meet.

Advertisment

Mukunda CR stated that ABPS traditionally begins by paying homage to prominent national and social figures, including RSS functionaries who have passed away. This year, tributes were paid to Swami Pranavananda Tirthatthapadar, Pujya Siyaram Baba, Pujya Saint Sugrivanand Maharaj, Shirish Maharaj More, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Dr. Rajagopal Chidambaram, Vivek Debroy, MT Vasudevan Nair, Shyam Benegal, Pritish Nandy, SM Krishna, Maharana Mahendra Singh, Kameshwar Chaupal, Tulasi Gowda, Kannada author N. D’Souza, actor Sarigama Viji, educationist Doreswamy Naidu, Sukri Bommagouda, and several other distinguished personalities.

RSS Expansion and Centenary Year Focus

Mukunda CR emphasized that the ABPS will focus on analyzing and planning the RSS’s work, particularly in its centenary year, with efforts directed towards expansion and consolidation. The organization has seen significant growth in its grassroots activities, with 83,129 daily Shakhas operating at 51,570 locations—an increase of over 10,000 Shakhas from the previous year. Weekly Milans have also risen by 4,430, bringing the total number of Shakhas and Milans to 115,276.

The Sah Sarkaryavah shared nationwide statistics for RSS activities in 2025:

• Total locations: 51,570

• Daily Shakhas: 83,129

• Weekly Milans: 32,147

• Monthly Mandalis: 12,091

• Total Shakha+Milan+Mandali: 1,27,367

He highlighted the organization's focus on rural outreach, noting that of the 58,981 rural Mandals, RSS has a presence in 39,917 through daily Shakhas and weekly Milans, marking a 67% increase from the previous year.

Youth Engagement and Volunteerism

Following the call from the Sarsanghchalak for volunteers to dedicate two years to the expansion and consolidation of RSS activities, 2,453 Swayamsevaks, termed Shatabdi Vistaraks, have committed themselves to this cause. Additionally, youth participation in RSS activities has seen a surge, with 4,415 Prarambhik Vargas (initial training camps) held across the country, attended by 222,962 individuals, of which 163,000 were aged between 14-25. More than 20,000 attendees were over 40.

Since 2012, over 12,72,453 individuals have expressed interest in joining RSS through its website, including 46,000 women. Many registrants hail from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and even foreign countries, underscoring RSS’s growing appeal among the youth.

Sarsanghchalak’s Nationwide Outreach

The annual report presented by Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted Dr. Mohan Bhagwat’s extensive travels across India, including visits to Arunachal Pradesh, where he prayed at the Donyi-Polo temple, and to the native village of Shaheed Abdul Hamid, where he released a biography. The RSS leadership also met with top functionaries of global Hindu and spiritual organizations such as ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, BAPS, Bharat Sevashram, and Chinmaya Mission. Discussions centered on the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, challenges faced by Hindus in India and abroad, and collaborative efforts for social unity.

Social Service and Seva Initiatives

RSS’s Seva Vibhag has initiated 89,706 service activities nationwide, categorized as follows:

• Education-related: 40,920

• Medical services: 17,461

• Self-reliance programs: 10,779

• Other social initiatives: 20,546

The organization is actively working on rural development (Gram Vikas) and cow protection (Gau Samrakshan) while focusing on social harmony (Samajik Samarasta). Swayamsevaks have intervened at 1,084 locations to eliminate discriminatory social practices, including temple entry restrictions and unequal access to drinking water. Additionally, at over 260 locations, volunteers have assisted sanitation workers with food, hygiene, and medical check-ups.

Key National Events & Social Impact

The RSS annual report underscored the significance of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, commending the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union government for efficient management. RSS-inspired institutions played a major role in various Seva, Dharmic, cultural, educational, and ideological activities during the event.

Notable initiatives included:

Netra Kumbh: Free eye care services benefiting 2,37,964 individuals, with 1,63,652 receiving free spectacles and 17,069 undergoing cataract surgery.

‘Ek Thaila–Ek Thali’ Campaign: A drive to replace thermocol and plastic use at Kumbh, collecting 14,17,064 steel plates and 13,46,128 cloth bags from 7,258 centers.

Manipur Crisis and National Security

Addressing the ongoing situation in Manipur, the report noted that the violence and unrest over the past 20 months have led to significant social distress. The RSS acknowledged the measures taken by the Union government, including the imposition of President’s Rule, as steps toward restoring stability and trust among communities.

The ABPS 2025 session will continue for the next two days, focusing on RSS’s future strategy and social interventions aimed at fostering national integration and cultural preservation.