RSS, Vajpayee Worked As British Informers: Congress Leader

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi on Sunday attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that RSS and Vajpayee worked as "British informer".

Taking to Twitter, Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement and worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the Andolan."

"Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs. There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!" he added.

The Congress leader's remarks came at a time when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary is being celebrated as Good Governance Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among several dignitaries who paid tribute to the late Prime Minister.