Sangeeta Sinha Sparks Assembly Clash by Offering CM Position to Ajay Chandrakar

Political sparring intensified in the Chhattisgarh Assembly during the ongoing winter session as sharp exchanges were witnessed between the ruling party and the opposition. Congress MLA Sangeeta Sinha sparked a controversy by offering the post of Chief Minister to senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar, on the condition that he brings 15 MLAs with him. The remark immediately heated the atmosphere in the House.

During the proceedings, Sangeeta Sinha took a dig at Chandrakar, saying that if he could manage to bring 15 legislators to her side, the Congress would be ready to make him the Chief Minister. The statement quickly became the focal point of discussion, triggering a war of words between the two sides.

Reacting sharply, BJP senior MLA Ajay Chandrakar hit back with strong remarks, saying that “hailstones seem to have fallen on Sangeeta Sinha’s mind,” implying that she was speaking without sense. His response led to intense verbal exchanges and noisy scenes inside the Assembly.

Quoting the exchange in the House, Sangeeta Sinha said:

“If respected member Ajay Chandrakar brings 15 MLAs to this side, we will offer him the post of Chief Minister.”

To this, Chandrakar retorted:

“It is the rabi crop season; it seems hail has fallen on her mind.”

Linking her statement to the discussion on Vision 2047, Sangeeta Sinha later told the media that on the first day of the Assembly session, the opposition did not actively participate in the debate. She said that in the absence of Congress MLAs, Ajay Chandrakar appeared to play the role of the Leader of Opposition, for which she sarcastically congratulated him.

Sinha further claimed that Chandrakar has been continuously cornering the government and appears unhappy with it, which, according to her, is the reason behind offering him the “15 MLAs for CM” remark.

The exchange once again highlighted the charged political atmosphere inside the Chhattisgarh Assembly during the winter session.