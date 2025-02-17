Sanjukta Dutta’s “Joonak – The Light of Moon” Dazzles at Bharat Tex 2025

Renowned fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta captivated audiences at Bharat Tex 2025 with the unveiling of her latest collection, “Joonak – The Light of Moon.” Showcased as part of “Earthloom – Threads of Heritage,” a prestigious fashion event dedicated to India’s sustainable and heritage weaves, the collection paid homage to the exquisite artistry of Assamese handloom.

Curated by the Aalekh Foundation in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), ‘Earthloom – Threads of Heritage’ served as a distinguished platform for promoting traditional Indian textiles with a modern sensibility. Among the highlights of the evening, Sanjukta Dutta’s Joonak stood out with its dramatic black and red palette, symbolizing strength, passion, and mystique.

Blending Assamese heritage motifs with contemporary silhouettes, the collection featured meticulously woven silk ensembles, bold patterns, and fluid drapes, showcasing Dutta’s unwavering commitment to preserving India’s textile traditions while embracing modern elegance.

The event commenced with a breathtaking appearance by three-time National Award-winning filmmaker, actor, director, and entrepreneur Aimee Baruah. Her poised presence set an ethereal tone, embodying the collection’s cultural richness and grandeur.

As models graced the runway adorned in Joonak’s striking designs, the interplay of deep black and fiery red hues mirrored the moon’s enigmatic glow, leaving a lasting visual impact. The show reached its crescendo when Bollywood icon Poonam Dhillon took center stage as the showstopper. Draped in a stunning creation from the Joonak collection, she exuded elegance and mystique, perfectly encapsulating Sanjukta Dutta’s artistic vision.

Speaking about her inspiration, Sanjukta Dutta remarked, “Joonak is my tribute to the moon’s soft yet powerful radiance. This collection embodies the richness of Assamese silk while expressing bold, contemporary confidence. The black and red hues symbolize mystery and strength, making each piece a timeless statement of elegance.”

Bharat Tex 2025 provided an ideal stage for ‘Earthloom – Threads of Heritage’, where top designers and textile artisans converged to celebrate India’s sustainable handloom traditions. The event reinforced the significance of preserving indigenous weaving techniques while encouraging innovation in textile fashion.

Sanjukta Dutta’s Joonak garnered widespread acclaim from industry leaders, fashion enthusiasts, and sustainability advocates, further solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in Indian handloom couture.