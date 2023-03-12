Satish Kaushik Death: Inquiry Launched After Woman Alleges Her Husband’s Role

An inquiry has been initiated into the allegations of foul play made by a woman in connection to Satish Kaushik’s death case.
Reportedly, a woman who claims to be the wife of a Delhi-based businessman has claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purpose in Dubai.
The Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter. In a statement, the Delhi Police told ANI, "In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement."
On the other hand, the woman’s husband identified as Vikas Malu, the farmhouse owner urged the media to respect everyone's sentiments alleging that his name is being used in a "wrong light".
Vikas Malu uploaded the video of the party held at his farmhouse on the day of Holi on Instagram and wrote, "Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light."
"I can't fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together," he added.
He said that he would like to break the silence and urged the media to respect people's sentiments.
Meanwhile, talking to ANI, Vikas Malu's wife said, "I have registered a complaint in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse."
She alleged that Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.
Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 following a heart attack. As per reports, the actor felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead by the doctors there.
According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was identified as cardiac arrest due to coronary artery blockage, which is associated with coronary artery diseases.
The Delhi Police said that it is examining seven hours of CCTV footage at the farmhouse in Delhi where the actor celebrated Holi.
Days after the demise of the 66-year-old veteran actor, a crime team of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where the deceased actor was staying, sources said on Saturday. As per sources, the probing team recovered some 'medicines' from the farmhouse. The medicines have been sent for examination and the report is yet to come.