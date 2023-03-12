Satish Kaushik Death: Inquiry Launched After Woman Alleges Her Husband’s Role

An inquiry has been initiated into the allegations of foul play made by a woman in connection to Satish Kaushik’s death case.

Reportedly, a woman who claims to be the wife of a Delhi-based businessman has claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purpose in Dubai.

The Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter. In a statement, the Delhi Police told ANI, "In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play levelled by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will be called by police to record her statement."

On the other hand, the woman’s husband identified as Vikas Malu, the farmhouse owner urged the media to respect everyone's sentiments alleging that his name is being used in a "wrong light".

Vikas Malu uploaded the video of the party held at his farmhouse on the day of Holi on Instagram and wrote, "Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light."

"I can't fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together," he added.

He said that he would like to break the silence and urged the media to respect people's sentiments.