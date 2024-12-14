‘Savarkar’ in Rahul Gandhi’s Speech During Constitution Debate

Rahul Gandhi appeared fiery in his address to the Lok Sabha during the Constitution Debate today. He brought in excerpts from the cherished Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Vir Savarkar while targeting BJP.

“I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run - 'The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice. This book, for centuries, has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation. Today Manusmiriti is law'. These are the words of Savarkar...Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. He has clearly stated that the book India is run by should be superseded by this book. This is what the fight is about..."—reads Rahul Ganhi’s speech today in the parliament.

“We follow the Constitution. The BJP's book is Manusmriti. We want to tell every poor person that you are protected by the Constitution”—Gandhi said.

“By bringing in lateral entry into government jobs, you are chopping off the thumb of the youth, backward class people, poor. As many as 70 paper leaks took place. By doing this, you chopped off the thumb of the youth”—he added.

Rahul Gandhi anyways did not forget to raise the Gautam Adani issue, he accused the government of giving the businessman undue advantage which in turn is harming other small businesses in the country.

“When you give Dharavi to Adani ji, you are cutting the thumbs of small businesses of Dharavi. You are doing the same by giving ports, airports to him. You are cutting the thumb of the honest businesses.”

“Through lateral entry, you are cutting the thumb of youths, OBCs, and SCs. Speaker sir, the way Eklavya practised, the same way youth practice for exams. Earlier, youth would wake up and train, run. When you started Agniveer, you have cut their thumbs. When you leak papers, you cut the thumb of the youths.”—Rahul Gandhi said during his speech.

"Today, you lobbed tear gas shells on farmers outside Delhi, you unleashed lathi charge on them. Farmers are demanding MSP, a suitable price. But you facilitate profits to Adani, Ambani and cut off the thumb of farmers," Rahul Gandhi said.