Priyanka Gandhi's Landmark Lok Sabha Speech: Unnao Case, Caste Census, & Adani Favoritism in Focus

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Her address marked a significant milestone in her parliamentary career, where she emphasized the Constitution's enduring role in shaping India’s democracy and its role as the nation's voice.

During her speech, Priyanka underscored the tradition of dialogue and discussion in India, stressing that the Constitution guides the country’s democratic values and principles. She also raised critical issues such as the Unnao rape case and the need for a caste census, calling for stronger action and accountability in the former, and advocating for a caste census to ensure fair representation and address socio-economic disparities.

Priyanka further criticized the current government for allegedly undermining the Constitution. She accused the government of eroding the core values enshrined in the Constitution and weakening its framework.

In a poignant moment, she shared a story from Sambhal, recounting a meeting with the bereaved family of a tailor whose children were determined to fulfil their father's dream of education, despite his tragic death at the hands of police. Priyanka linked the hope of these children to the aspirations nurtured by the Constitution of India.

The Congress leader also sharply criticised the government's stance on the caste census, stating that the ruling party trivialised the issue, instead focusing on matters like mangalsutras. Priyanka questioned the government's reliance on praising Jawaharlal Nehru, asking, "Is all the responsibility of the country on Nehru ji? Those who talk about Nehru, what are they doing themselves?"

Additionally, Priyanka accused the government of favouring industrialist Gautam Adani, stating, “All opportunities are being given to one person. The government has handed over all cold storage facilities to Adani,” further fueling the opposition's criticism of the government's close ties to certain corporate figures.

Priyanka concluded her speech by suggesting holding a ballot to resolve ongoing political debates, stating, “Conduct elections through a ballot, and the truth will be revealed.” Her address, which marks her entry into an important parliamentary debate, comes amid rising concerns about constitutional issues as India heads toward the 2024 general elections.