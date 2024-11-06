SC Acquits Ex-ULFA Leader Arup Konwar In Nagen Neog Murder Case

More recently, he was arrested last month by the CBI, but was granted bail the next day by the Kamrup district and sessions court. During his court appearance, Singh expressed his frustrations, claiming, "The CBI has failed to apprehend other culprits," hinting at potential external forces involved in his arrest. He further alleged, "There is a third party's hand behind my arrest," raising significant questions about the motivations behind the legal actions taken against him.