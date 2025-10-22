Will Minister Jayanta Malla Decide Who the "Real Zubeen Fans" Are?: Utpal Sarma

On Monday, Utpal Sarma, President of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), questioned whether Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah is in a position to decide who qualifies as a “true fan” of the late singer Zubeen Garg.

In a Facebook post, Sarma wrote that the minister’s words and body language suggest an attempt to create a hierarchy among Zubeen’s fans, implying that only BJP workers mobilized today at booths, blocks, and constituencies are genuine fans, while the rest are “fake.”

“The Chief Minister has repeatedly said in recent days, ‘Check what so-and-so said about Zubeen during his lifetime,’ or ‘You can see on Facebook what someone said about him,’” Sarma noted. “If this is the standard, then we should also check what Zubeen himself had said about Jayanta Malla Baruah while he was alive.”

Sarma emphasized that this is not a public welfare initiative, asserting that it is inappropriate for any minister to assume the authority to “certify” who is a genuine Zubeen fan and who is not.

