SC to Hear PILs Challenging Section 6A of Citizenship Act Today

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday will hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act inserted by way of an amendment in 1985 in furtherance of the Assam Accord.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will hear the case today.

The five-member judge asked the counsels in the case to segregate the cases into distinct categories.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the bench that the parties have decided to sit together and identify the issues which were to be segregated and heard in the case, the report stated.

A matter relating to citizenship in Assam was referred to the five-judge Constitution bench on December 17, 2014. On April 19, 2017, the apex court constituted the bench to hear the case.

The National Register for Citizens (NRC), a list of Indian citizens containing all the necessary information for their identification, was first formulated following the 1951 national census.

The Assam NRC is meant to identify illegal immigrants in the State who migrated from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

In 1985, the Indian government and the representatives of the Assam Movement negotiated and drafted the Assam Accord and created categories of immigrants.

The NRC exercise in Assam was carried out under Section 6A of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the rules framed in the Assam Accord 1985.