Veteran TV Actor Pankaj Dheer, Iconic Karn of Mahabharat, Dies After Battling Cancer

Veteran television actor Pankaj Dheer has passed away. He was best known for his iconic portrayal of Karn in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who was battling cancer, has passed away. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) member Amit Behl confirmed his death. In an official statement, CINTAA said:

"With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

Fans have been sharing messages of condolence on his Instagram profile.

Pankaj Dheer was best known for his role as Karn in Mahabharat:

Pankaj Dheer portrayed Kunti’s son Karn in the epic TV series Mahabharat, which aired on Doordarshan from 1988. Reflecting on his experience, he told HT in 2016, “We had no vanity vans or make-up rooms. We stayed in tents, with just one toilet for 40 people. We didn’t have personal make-up artists and had to wear heavy metal costumes that were hot and extremely uncomfortable."

He recalled a scene when his chariot broke down mid-race in the field. “The horses went haywire. I had to jump off the chariot, or I would have died,” he said. On another occasion, Dheer was struck by an arrow near his eye during a fight scene and required surgery.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his son, actor Nikitin Dheer.

