Senior BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside Home in Odisha

Senior BJP leader and lawyer Pitabas Panda was shot dead near his residence in the Brahmanagar area of Odisha, on Monday night.

Panda, who was also a member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside his home.

According to reports, the attackers opened fire at around 10 pm, hitting Panda twice. He was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The shooting sparked tension in Berhampur, with senior police officials rushing to the scene and examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. They have assured a thorough investigation to determine the motive and bring those responsible to justice, while also reviewing security measures in the area.

BJP State President Manmohan Samal visited the hospital to pay his respects. Other senior leaders, including Fisheries Minister Gokulananda Mallik, BJP Organisation Secretary Manas Mohanty, and Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, expressed condolences to Panda’s family. Party members described him as a dedicated organiser and called his death an irreparable loss for the Ganjam district BJP.

Manmohan Samal vowed strict action against those responsible, saying, “There is no place for lawlessness or hooliganism under the BJP government. Whoever is behind the murder of Pitabas Panda will face appropriate punishment.”

