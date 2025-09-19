Indian Techie Shot Dead by US Police in California; Family Cries Racial Bias

A 30-year-old Indian software engineer from Telangana was shot dead by police in California earlier this month after allegedly stabbing his roommate, but his family has alleged racial bias and demanded a full investigation.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin from Mahabubnagar, was working at a tech firm in Santa Clara. Police said they received a 911 call on September 3 about a stabbing incident inside a house. When officers reached the spot, they found Nizamuddin holding a knife and pinning down his injured roommate.

According to officials, police opened fire after confronting him. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, while his roommate is being treated for injuries. Authorities said the incident is under joint investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

However, Nizamuddin’s family has disputed the police version, claiming he was the one who had first called officers for help before being shot.

They described him as a quiet, religious man who had earlier faced racial harassment at work. On his LinkedIn profile, Nizamuddin had written about being a victim of “racial hatred, discrimination, harassment, wage fraud and wrongful termination.” He had also alleged food poisoning, eviction, and surveillance by a detective, blaming “white supremacy” for his ordeal.

The family has urged India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene and assist in bringing his mortal remains home. His body is currently at a Santa Clara hospital awaiting formalities.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who met Nizamuddin’s father, said he has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, asking the Indian Embassy in Washington and the Consulate in San Francisco to provide a detailed report and help with repatriation.

