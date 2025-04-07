Sensex Crashes Nearly 4,000 Points amid Global Sell-Off, Rs 16 Lakh Crore Wiped Out

Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a crash on Monday, mirroring a global market sell-off. The fall was driven by rising fears by an escalating global trade war. The turmoil was triggered by US President Donald Trump’s imposition of reciprocal tariffs, raising concerns among investors worldwide.

Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on April 7, with the Sensex crashing nearly 4,000 points in early trade. The Nifty 50 dropped below the 21,750 mark, inching closer to its one-year low. Broader markets were hit even harder, as the Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged up 10%, reflecting widespread panic among investors.

Indian stock markets faced a historic rout on Monday, with the Sensex opening 3,914.75 points or 5.19%, lower at 71,449.94. Nifty 50 also plunged sharply, falling 1,146.05 points, or 5.00%, to open at 21,758.40- making one of its biggest single-day falls ever. The massive sell-off wiped out nearly Rs.16 lakh crore in investor wealth within minutes, as the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies dropped from over Rs. 403 lakh crore in previous to Rs. 387 lakh crore.

India VIX spiked 56.50% to 21.53 on April 7, signaling heightened investor anxiety and expectations of sharp market swings amid escalating global trade war concerns. The steep sell-off in global stock markets has drawn comparisons to ‘Black Monday’ of October 19, 1987 which was considered as the first modern global financial crisis, raising the fears of a repeat of such turmoil.

The top five biggest single day stock market crashes in India’s financial history: