Gunman Kills 6 In Mass Shooting On I-Day In Chicago, Held

At least six people were killed and 30 were wounded after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in United States’ Chicago on Monday.

Hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children were seen fleeing in terror after the gunman started firing, police said.

Police named 22-year-old Robert Crimo as the prime suspect and nabbed him after a manhunt that went on for hours on Monday.

The governor of Illinois, J B Pritzker, addressing the media said, “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague.”

He said, “I’m furious because it does not have to be this way... while we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition.”

Crimo was arrested several hours after the incident after the police released his photo and an image of the car he was travelling in.

A resident of Highland Park, Barbara Harte, 73, who stayed away from the parade for fear of a shooting said, “There’s no safe place”.