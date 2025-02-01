Shashi Tharoor Slams Union Budget, Questions Lack of Focus on Unemployment

In a sharp critique of the Union Budget 2025, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s tax relief announcement, arguing that the real issue facing the country—unemployment—was completely ignored in her speech. Speaking to reporters, Tharoor pointed out the irony of a budget that offers tax benefits without addressing the root cause—joblessness.

“The applause from the BJP benches was mostly for the middle-class tax cut. On the surface, it may sound like a win, particularly if you have a salary. But the bigger question remains: What happens if you don’t have a salary?” Tharoor questioned.

He emphasized that, in order to benefit from tax relief, one must first have a stable income source. “Where will the income come from? For tax cuts to benefit, we need jobs,” Tharoor stated, underlining the absence of any mention of unemployment in Sitharaman’s speech. The Congress MP further criticized the government's approach, calling it ironic that while the ruling party pushes for "one nation, one election," it continues to exploit every election for political gain, offering “more freebies” to win applause.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025 proposed a significant income tax relief, eliminating taxes for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh, especially benefitting the middle class. For salaried taxpayers, the threshold will rise to Rs 12.75 lakh, factoring in a standard deduction of Rs 75,000. Sitharaman further promised a simplified tax regime with a focus on the middle class. However, the relief comes with a caveat—taxpayers can only avail of the exemption if they utilize deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, such as the Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80CCC or for home loan interest.

The Finance Minister’s announcement was met with loud applause from the ruling party benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the applause. Despite the euphoria on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Tharoor’s sharp remarks have brought the spotlight back to the country’s unemployment crisis, urging the government to prioritize job creation in its economic agenda.

As the House adjourned following the budget presentation, the political debate around its real impact is set to continue when Parliament reconvenes on February 3 at 11 a.m.