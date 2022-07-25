Sikkim To Set Up Police Reform And Disciplinary Committee

Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang said on Sunday that the government will set up a police reform and disciplinary committee to develop strategies for carrying out reforms in the police force.
CM Tamang held a meeting with the senior officials of the state police department at his official residence on Sunday.
He said, “There is a need to develop a strategy for the well-being of the police personnel as also to reform the force.”
During the meeting, the condition of the police force was reviewed and the decision to form the committee headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) Akshay Sachdev, was reached.
According to reports, the panel would comprise of senior police officers of Sikkim. They are expected to submit its report within a month.
In addition, around 50 officials of the Sikkim police force will reportedly undergo training in Bengaluru for behavioural psychology, mental health counseling and stress management.
A memorandum of understanding regarding that recently was signed between the Sikkim police department and the National Institute of Mental Health Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.