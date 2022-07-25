Sikkim To Set Up Police Reform And Disciplinary Committee

Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang said on Sunday that the government will set up a police reform and disciplinary committee to develop strategies for carrying out reforms in the police force.

CM Tamang held a meeting with the senior officials of the state police department at his official residence on Sunday.

He said, “There is a need to develop a strategy for the well-being of the police personnel as also to reform the force.”

During the meeting, the condition of the police force was reviewed and the decision to form the committee headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) Akshay Sachdev, was reached.