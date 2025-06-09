Singapore Cargo Vessel Catches Fire Off Kerala Coast, Rescue Operation Underway

A major maritime emergency has unfolded off the coast of Kerala after a Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, caught fire early Monday morning. The vessel was on its way from Colombo to Mumbai, carrying over 650 containers, when it reported a distress situation approximately 78 nautical miles from Beypore, off the Kozhikode–Kannur stretch of the Arabiannat Sea.

Advertisment

The fire, believed to have followed a series of explosions on board, broke out around 10:30 AM, prompting an immediate and large-scale response from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. A distress signal was picked up by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai, which relayed the alert to their southern counterpart in Kochi. Defence officials confirmed that the ship is currently on fire and drifting at sea.

The cargo vessel had around 40 crew members on board at the time of the incident. In a desperate attempt to escape the flames, at least 18 crew members reportedly jumped into the sea. Rescue operations are currently underway, with interceptor boats and aerial support dispatched from both Kochi and Beypore. Indian Navy’s INS Surat, a guided-missile destroyer that was scheduled to dock in Kochi, was diverted toward the burning vessel. A Dornier aircraft and helicopters have also been deployed to assist with evacuation and assess the scale of damage.

Authorities confirmed that between 20 to 50 containers have fallen overboard into the Arabian Sea due to the explosions and structural damage. While there have been no confirmed casualties or serious injuries so far, arrangements have been made at hospitals in Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kochi to receive any injured personnel. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority is actively coordinating with maritime agencies to monitor the situation and prepare for any environmental fallout.

Though the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed, naval sources suspect it may have originated from the underdeck section. Fishing boats operating along the Malabar coast have been alerted about the incident and warned to stay away from the area, especially with floating cargo posing navigational risks.

The vessel, MV Wan Hai 503, is a large container feeder ship registered under the Singapore flag. It is approximately 268 meters long and 32 meters wide, and was last docked in Colombo on June 7 before setting course for Mumbai, where it was expected to arrive by June 10.

As the fire continues to burn, rescue efforts are focused on safely evacuating all remaining crew and preventing further damage to the vessel or the surrounding marine environment. Maritime surveillance continues around the clock, with authorities expected to release more updates as the situation evolve.

ALSO READ: Rescue Mission Saves 24 from Sinking Cargo Ship MSC ELSA 3 Off Kochi