“SIR Will Bring a Wave of Trust in Chhattisgarh”: MP Brijmohan Agrawal

Raipur MP and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal, along with MLA Rajesh Munat, addressed a key meeting of Block Level Agents (BLAs) and party workers at the BJP’s Akanksha campus on Saturday. The meeting focused on strategy and organisation for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Chhattisgarh.

Agrawal described SIR as a “once-in-20-years opportunity” and one of the most crucial democratic exercises to ensure that genuine voters are protected and fake entries are eliminated from the electoral roll.

He instructed party workers to strengthen ground-level coordination and directed them to:

• Conduct BLA-2 ward-level meetings

• Visit 20 households daily, dedicating at least two hours for voter-list work

• Ensure proper awareness of voter form procedures

• Use WhatsApp and digital platforms for wider outreach

Drawing a comparison to Bihar, he said that the SIR process there had created a “wave of trust” among citizens, and asserted that a similar wave can be built in Raipur and across Chhattisgarh through strong booth and ward-level organisation.

Agrawal emphasized that a correct voter list guarantees transparency and enables smooth voting for citizens. He expressed confidence that united efforts of party workers would lead to a historic victory margin in the upcoming elections.

Responding to allegations made by the Congress, the MP stated:

“Only blaming won’t help, Congress should also ensure their BLAs work on the ground.”

Senior leaders including Dr. Saleem Raj, Chhagan Mundra, Omkar Bais, district president Ramesh Singh Thakur, along with several party officials, workers, and BLAs were present at the meeting.

Also Read: CM Vishnu Dev Sai Announces 50% Power Bill Relief for Up to 200 Units; Over 36 Lakh Consumers to Benefit