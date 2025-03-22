Sonowal to Embark on 3-Day Singapore Visit to Boost Maritime Ties

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will undertake a three-day official visit to Singapore from March 24 to 26, 2025, to participate in the Singapore Maritime Week at the invitation of the Government of Singapore. The visit aims to strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Singapore, with the minister scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart on the sidelines of the event.

Advertisment

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sonowal will engage with top maritime leaders to explore avenues for enhancing global maritime industry collaboration. He will also participate in a high-level dialogue on ‘Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond’, where discussions will focus on emerging challenges and opportunities in the sector.

As part of his official engagements, the minister will meet senior ministers of the Singapore government, including Lee Hsien Loong, Murali Pillai, and Dr. Amy Khor. Additionally, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Brigit Gijsbers of the Netherlands to further bolster maritime ties between India and the Netherlands.

To bring global best practices to India’s maritime sector, Sonowal will interact with industry captains and corporate leaders from Singapore and other nations. Beyond official engagements, he will also connect with the Indian diaspora in Singapore and pay his respects at the INA Memorial, commemorating the legacy of India’s freedom fighters.

Sonowal will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from MoPSW and the Indian High Commission in Singapore. His visit is expected to enhance maritime partnerships, foster collaboration, and unlock new opportunities in the global shipping industry.