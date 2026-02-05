Strict Action Ordered Against Major Tax Defaulters in Raipur

Raipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vishwadeep has issued firm directives to accelerate revenue collection, including sealing action against major tax defaulters across the city.

The instructions were issued during a high-level review meeting at the Raipur Municipal Corporation, attended by Revenue Deputy Commissioner Jagriti Sahu, zonal commissioners, engineers, and assistant revenue officers. The Commissioner reviewed zone-wise demand and collection figures and expressed strong displeasure over the poor recovery rate.

Officials informed that only about 30 per cent of the total demand has been recovered so far in the current financial year 2025–26, with just two months remaining. In response, all zones have been directed to prepare action plans to identify major defaulters and initiate sealing proceedings after issuing final notices, in accordance with the rules. Each zone has been instructed to seal at least 25 defaulter shops daily.

For residential defaulters, the Commissioner ordered the inclusion of water disconnection clauses in final notices and directed the disconnection of the water supply in cases of non-payment.

The Commissioner further instructed that 30 per cent of the demand must be recovered by February 2026, and the remaining recovery should be completed in the final month of the financial year. The demand and low recovery of the Market Department, which operated from the municipal headquarters, were also reviewed, with clear directions to ensure full recovery.

To strengthen enforcement, directions were given to display the names of major defaulters through flex banners and conduct public announcements (munadi). Special revenue collection camps, including on holidays, were also ordered to speed up collections.

Apart from revenue measures, the Commissioner emphasised cleanliness as a top priority. Zonal commissioners were instructed to intensify sanitation efforts, ensure proper waste disposal in all wards, and conduct morning and evening inspections of public gardens for proper maintenance.

Additionally, mandatory site inspections were ordered before issuing building permissions to prevent illegal colonies, with compulsory attachment of Google Maps-based road structure details.

The municipal administration has reiterated that strict action will continue until full revenue recovery and improved civic services are ensured across Raipur.