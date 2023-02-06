Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar | Check Out

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to the evergreen musical empress of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary through his art.

Sand artist Pattnaik created a 6ft high sand sculpture with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai', at Puri beach in Odisha

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 last year at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 92.

Lata Mangeshkar also known as Lata di, was a name that was synonymous with music in India. The Queen of Melody, who moved the entire nation with her deep influencing voice, was as melodious as a nightingale.

With a career span of almost eight decades, she was the recipient of awards like Bharat Ratna and Dada Saheb Phalke for her contribution to the Indian music industry.