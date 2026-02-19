Supreme Court to Hear 250+ Petitions Challenging CAA Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday (February 19, 2026) over 250 petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and its accompanying Rules, which fast-track the grant of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Advertisment

The matter will be heard by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant.

The CAA, passed in 2019, sparked widespread protests across Assam and several other parts of the country. While the Act was enacted in 2019, the Centre notified the Rules nearly five years later, in 2024, enabling its implementation. Multiple petitions were subsequently filed challenging both the constitutional validity of the Act and its Rules.

The case last came up in 2024 before a Bench led by then Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. During that hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, argued that once the process of granting citizenship under the Act begins, it cannot be reversed.

“Once the process of grant of citizenship starts under this Act, it cannot be reversed,” Sibal had submitted during oral mentioning.

Sibal represents the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the primary petitioner in the lead case. The IUML, represented by advocate Haris Beeran, has challenged the legality of the CAA on the grounds that it discriminates in granting citizenship on the basis of religion. The lead case includes 237 separate petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the law.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), represented by advocate Subhash Chandran KR, has also filed an application seeking an interim stay on the implementation of the Act.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will appear for the Union government. The Centre has questioned the locus standi of the petitioners, arguing whether individuals and organisations have the standing to challenge the government’s authority to grant citizenship.

In Assam, the hearing is being closely watched by student and regional organisations that have consistently opposed the CAA. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have reiterated their demand that Assam be completely excluded from the ambit of the Act.

AASU president Utpal Sharma and general secretary Samiran Phukan stated that their stand remains unchanged.

“Our position is clear, we do not accept the CAA. Assam has already borne the burden of migration for decades. The state cannot be forced to shoulder additional pressure again. We hope the Supreme Court will deliver justice and protect Assam’s identity,” they said.

AJYCP leader Palash Changmai also expressed hope that the apex court would strike down the law to safeguard the Assamese language, culture and indigenous rights. He also reiterated the demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam.

Also Read: Two Bangladeshis Granted Indian Citizenship in Assam Under CAA