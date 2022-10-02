Protests Across Globe Mark China’s National Day

As China prepares to hold the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) which is widely expected to approve a third term for President Xi Jinping, anti-China protests were held all across the World to mark the National Day of China on October 1.

In Tokyo, hundreds of Japanese citizens came out on the streets to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Tibet, Xinjiang, Mongolia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Early morning joggers around the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo city were greeted by slogans criticising China for its brutal crackdowns in all minority regions. This was the protest against the continuing denial of basic human rights that they promised even in the Chinese constitution.

Posters also spoke of the damage China has caused to Japan in the past fifty years, despite Japanese companies having helped establish China's modern industrial foundations.

Later in the day, activists from across Japan, as well as representatives of the minority ethnic communities from China walked to the centre of Tokyo carrying banners, flags and posters denouncing China.

They urged the rest of the world to wake up to the harm China is causing.

The demonstration was held around the twin themes of - 'nothing to celebrate' and 'day of shame', both sentiments that echo strongly not just in Japan, but increasingly across the world.

Tibetan Diaspora along with President Nawang Lobsang Taglung of Tibetan organisation in Vienna held a symbolic protest. Nawang said, "the fight for Freedom of Tibet will continue in future".

In Paris, multiple civil society organisations opposed to the Chinese government came together to protest against The Chinese government's human rights violations and policy of aggression against various ethnic groups.

At a large demonstration near the Chinese embassy, more than 100 persons from organisations like Students for Free Tibet (SFT), Committee for Liberation of Hong Kong, Association of Uyghurs in France, as well as Mongolian, Taiwanese and Vietnamese groups joined this protest.

Marking the day as the Global Day of Action, the protesters, carried placards with slogans against China and demanded China end the Uyghur genocide and other violations against the people of Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan. They also called on the global community to unite to prevent China from committing these crimes against humanity.

In Amsterdam city of Netherlands for the first time several Chinese organisations - Chinese Democratic Party Overseas Committee, Netherland for Hong Kong, Southern Mongolian Congress, The Church of Almighty God, Stitching Nederland Service Centre voor het verlaten van de Chinese Communistische (End CCP Service Center Netherlands), Human Rights Watch in China participated along with Tibet Support Group in condemning the Chinese Communist Party.