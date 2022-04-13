Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Says Will Not Allow Imposition Of Hindi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said that the party’s state unit will not allow or accept the imposition of Hindi.

“Tamil Nadu BJP won't allow Hindi imposition in the state. The party will be proud if Tamil will be a link language in our country,” Annamalai was quoted by ANI as saying.

Congress tried to impose the Hindi language and it was opposed back then as well, he alleged.