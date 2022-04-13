National

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Says Will Not Allow Imposition Of Hindi

Congress tried to impose the Hindi language and it was opposed back then as well, he alleged.
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said that the party’s state unit will not allow or accept the imposition of Hindi.

“Tamil Nadu BJP won't allow Hindi imposition in the state. The party will be proud if Tamil will be a link language in our country,” Annamalai was quoted by ANI as saying.

The statement from the state’s BJP chief comes as Union home minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to accept Hindi as an alternative to English and not local languages.

Speaking further on the hike in prices of fuel, Annamalai said that governments of all states have reduced the tax on fuel and asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to the people.

He also said that while the central government finalizes the purchase of fuel from Russia, but till then the state government should slash taxes.

Tamil Nadu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

