Telangana BJP Candidate Dies by Suicide on Last Day of Campaigning

A BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality elections in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana died by suicide on the final day of campaigning, triggering political allegations and counter-allegations.
The deceased, Erukali Mahadev, was found dead early Monday morning. His family alleged that he had been under severe mental stress due to sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders ever since he filed his nomination.
Family members claimed Mahadev was repeatedly targeted during the campaign and was “terrorised,” leaving him unable to cope with the pressure. They held local Congress leaders responsible for what they described as continuous intimidation. The family also accused Vakati Srihari and his supporters of harassment that allegedly pushed Mahadev to take the extreme step.
The BJP alleged that the actions of the Indian National Congress led to the candidate’s death. BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao blamed the Congress for what he termed “arrogant politics and mafia-style threats,” naming Minister Vakati Srihari in connection with the allegations.
“There are serious allegations that Mahadev took this painful decision as he could not bear the harassment by the local minister and his supporters,” Rao said.
According to Narayanpet police, the incident occurred around 5:30 am, when Mahadevappa, a 46-year-old BJP candidate from Ward 6 of Makthal Municipality, was found hanging. Police said a case has been registered, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is currently underway.
Further details will emerge after the completion of the probe.
