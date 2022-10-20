Three Children Buried To Death Under Earthen Boulders In Uttar Pradesh

As many as three children died after they got buried under the huge earthen boulders in Uttar Pradesh under the Nayagaon Police Station area on Wednesday.

The deceased children, identified as Sachin, Kaushal, and Govind (12 years) in the Fakirpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district were buried under the earthen boulders while on their way to home from school, sources said.

The parents of the children panicked after the deceased didn't return home from school. Searches were conducted by the locals and it was found that they were buried to death under the earthen boulders.

The police team reached the incident after an intimation was received. The corpses of the deceased were sent for an autopsy.

The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited.

However, in September, in another incident reported from the Etawah district, four children died and two others were injured after a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the Chandrapura village in the Civil Line area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

"Four siblings, three boys, and one girl, have died and the compensation will be granted to the family as per the norms," said Avnish Rai, District Magistrate, Etawah.