Three Dead, Four Missing After Boat Accident in Bihar’s Katihar

Three people lost their lives, and four others went missing after a boat carrying 17 passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Katihar district on Sunday, officials reported.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in the Amdabad area, where 10 people were successfully rescued, most of whom managed to swim to safety. Rescue operations are reportedly ongoing to locate the four missing individuals.

District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena stated that an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Among the deceased, two have been identified as Pawan Kumar (60) and Sudhir Mandal (70), while the identity of the third victim remains unknown so far.