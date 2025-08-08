Assam First State to Notify Wildlife Forensic Expert Under BNSS Act

In a landmark step towards strengthening wildlife crime investigations, the Assam government has officially recognised Aaranyak’s Wildlife Genetics Laboratory (WGL) and its Director Udayan Borthakur as forensic experts under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Advertisment

This recognition, issued through a notification by the state’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department following an order from the Governor on August 4, marks the first time in Assam that a wildlife-focused laboratory and expert have been acknowledged under the BNSS for forensic assistance.

The recognition empowers WGL and Borthakur to provide scientific expertise in wildlife crime cases, particularly through DNA sampling and analysis, a move expected to improve the success rate of convictions in such cases.

Reacting to the development, Udayan Borthakur, who founded the lab in 2008, said, “We see this as a significant acknowledgement of nearly two decades of work in this field. It is also a huge responsibility, and we are grateful to the Assam government for placing their trust in us.”

The Wildlife Genetics Lab, located in Guwahati, is the only facility of its kind in Northeast India specialising in wildlife DNA forensics and conservation genetics. Since its inception, the lab has assisted in over 135 wildlife crime investigations and has conducted more than two dozen research projects on endangered species in India and abroad.

Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak, also expressed gratitude to the Assam Forest Department and the government for their continued support. “This recognition will further strengthen our collaboration with law enforcement and help achieve long-term conservation goals,” he said.

Also Read: Raimona National Park Receives Forensic DNA Analysis Support from Aaranyak