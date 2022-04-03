Tripura: 3 Under-trail Militants Escape from Police Custody

Three suspected militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) who were accused of the sensational abduction and murder of Litan Das has escaped from police custody in North Tripura district on Saturday night.

The three prisoners who were facing trial in the murder case, overpowered jail guards and escaped police custody from Kanchanpur sub-jail.

Notably, Lalthang Reang, Jiban Reang and Sangamani Reang were arrested in connection with the murder of Liton Das, a trader in Unakoti district in 2020.

Three jail guards along with nine under trial prisoners had just returned from the district and sessions court in Dharmanagar to Kanchanpur sub-jail in a prison van on Saturday when the incident happened.

A senior police official said, "Six out of nine under trial prisoners had alighted from the prison van and entered the jail premises. Three prisoners, suspected to be active members of NLFT, however, attacked the guards after getting off the van and fled the spot.”

According to reports, a jail guard, Ranajoy Chakraborty, was injured in the attack, he said.

Meanwhile, an inquiry is underway into the matter. Search operations have also been launched in North Tripura district, and along the state's border with Assam and Mizoram.

