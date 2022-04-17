Guwahati: Body Of Youth Recovered In Srinagar

The body of a youth has been recovered in Assam’s Guwahati city on Sunday.

The body was recovered from a rented house the Srinagar area of the city.

According to sources, the victim had been living on rent in the residence of Manindra Nath Sharma.

The deceased has been identified as Mujahidul Ahmed, who hailed from the Lakhimpur district.

The cause of his death is yet to be known. Police have reached the spot and started investigations into the matter.

There have been many such incidents in the city in the past few months.

In another such incident a body was recovered from a drain in Bamunimaidan area of the city on April 13.

The recovery of the dead body is reportedly related to the murder of Kajal Das, who was also found dead with his throat slit in the same area earlier on April 11.

On the other hand, one more body was recovered on the same day in the Gandhi Basti area.

It is however not clear if all the three cases are connected.

