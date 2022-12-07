Two Groups Declared 'Terrorist Outfits' In Last 3 Years Under UAPA: MHA

In the last three years, India has declared two organisations as 'Terrorist Organisations' which have been banned, informed Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Kartikey Sharma, Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha asked for the details of banned organisations, which involve terrorism of any type in the country in the last three years.

MoS Rai replied that two organisations have been declared as 'Terrorist Organisation' under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 since 2019: Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and all its manifestations, Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations.

He further said that besides, seven organisations based in the hinterland and Jammu-Kashmir viz - Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Y), Sikh for Justice and the Popular Front of India have also been proscribed as Unlawful Associations for involvement in various unlawful/terror-related activities.

On being asked whether any State is turning into a hotspot of terrorist activities, he replied that the problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. The global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people using religion and allure people towards terrorism through the use of social media platforms, internet etc.

The Minister said the government has a zero-tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. Close and effective coordination mechanisms exist between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and State levels. The Multi Agency Centre (MAC) has been strengthened and re-organised to enable it to function on a 24x7 basis for real-time collection and sharing of intelligence amongst intelligence agencies and States, he said.