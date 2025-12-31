Two Project Trains Collide in Uttarakhand Tunnel, Over 60 Injured

Several people were injured after two project trains collided inside a tunnel at the THDC hydropower project site in Uttarakhand's Pipalkoti on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred around 9:30 pm during a shift change, when two loco trains operating inside the tunnel rammed into each other. According to the Chamoli district administration, 109 people were travelling on the trains at the time.

Around 60 passengers sustained injuries in the accident. Of them, 42 were admitted to the district hospital, while 17 others were taken to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti for treatment.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh said four to five injured persons suffered fractures, while others sustained minor injuries. Police and administrative teams have been deployed at both hospitals to assist the injured and their families.

Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the collision and carried out rescue and medical operations. Officials said the condition of most of the injured is stable.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a private bus fell into a deep gorge in Almora district. The bus was travelling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar and was carrying around 17 to 18 passengers.

According to the State Disaster Response Force, six to seven people died on the spot, while the injured were taken to the government hospital in Bhikiyasain for treatment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the bus accident and said the situation is being closely monitored. He said instructions have been issued to ensure proper medical care for the injured and support for the affected families.

Authorities have initiated inquiries into both incidents to determine the causes.

