1 Dead as Fire Engulfs Two Train Coaches in Andhra; 158 Passengers Escaped Safely

A devastating fire broke out on the Ernakulam Express in the early hours of Monday near Yalamanchili railway station in Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), claiming the life of a 70-year-old passenger and sending fellow travelers into a panic.

According to reports, the blaze began in the B1 coach while the train was en route from Tatanagar to Ernakulam. The alert loco pilot noticed the flames and immediately brought the train to a halt at Yalamanchili station, allowing railway staff to uncouple the unaffected coaches.

Panic gripped passengers as the fire spread rapidly, completely gutting the B1 and B2 coaches. Thanks to the quick response of railway staff and local fire services, all passengers in the two coaches, 82 in one and 76 in the other, were safely evacuated. Four fire tenders rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anita inquired about the incident and directed authorities to take all necessary measures. Railway officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

