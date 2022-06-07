ULFA-I Becoming Active Again, May Carry Out Attacks Warns MHA

The Ministry of home affairs (MHA) noted that the proscribed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is again becoming active after a long gap.

The MHA said that the banned insurgent group planned to execute major attacks on security personnel and civilians.

It may be noted that the ULFA-I has increased kidnappings in Assam and neighbouring state Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the statement from MHA read, “ULFA is planning major strikes on security forces and civilians besides intensifying its kidnapping spree.”

The proscribed outfit has also intensified recruitment in the northeastern states, taking in youths mostly from Assam, as well as other parts of the country.