UP: 1 Killed, Several Injured in Major Road Mishap

A major road mishap killed one passenger and left several others injured after a bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Galgotia’s University in Greater Noida when the bus collided with a container vehicle due to fog and fell down around 15 feet.

The terrible accident killed one person and at least 10 people sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, rescue operation has been launched.