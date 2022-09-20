Indian, SA Teams To Arrive In Guwahati On September 29

The Indian and South Africa cricket teams will arrive in Guwahati on September 29 for the T20 match.

The BCCI officials informed that first the Indian squad will arrive followed by the South Africa team.

Both the teams will arrive on separate flights at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar and will be staying at Hotel Radisson Blu.

The teams will practice for their match on Barsapara field on September 30 and will play against each other on October 2.

The Assam Cricket Association Secretary Devajeet Saikia informed that the association has received the entire schedule from BCCI.

The teams are scheduled to leave Guwahati on September 3.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the match are sold in two phases. A total of 15,000 tickets were sold from September 16 in the first phase.

For the second phase, another 5,000 tickets will be up for sale from September 26.