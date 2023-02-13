US Air Force's F-35 to Debut at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

United States Air Force's newest fifth-generation fighters, including the multirole F-35A Lightning II, are all set to make their debut at Aero India 2023. This was informed through a press statement released by US Consulate Chennai.

After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, US F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its unique aerial capabilities

The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display.

Earlier today, the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 was inaugurated at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

The F-35's engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a 3-stage fan, a 6-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a 2-stage low-pressure turbine.

In addition to the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo will conduct daily aerial demonstrations from February 13-17, showcasing the capability of one of the USAF's leading fighter jets. On static display, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are multirole fighters.

Major General Julian C. Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, "The F-35 represents the leading edge of U.S. fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the U.S. has to offer. This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defenses."

On Sunday, Head of US delegation Charge d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones said the size of the US delegation "shows that the US-India strategic partnership is one of our most consequential relationships".