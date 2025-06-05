Indian Railways Reaffirms Green Commitment on World Environment Day

Over 700 crore passengers travelled on Indian Railways last year, underscoring the railway’s role not just as a mode of transport but as a key driver of a cleaner, greener Bharat. Choosing trains means opting for comfort and convenience while supporting India’s sustainable future.

Indian Railways is driving India’s progress toward the Panchamrit goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070. This is achieved through a multi-faceted strategy: shifting freight and passenger traffic from road to rail and powering operations with cleaner, renewable energy. Together, these efforts are accelerating India’s journey toward large-scale decarbonization.

In 2013-14, Indian Railways transported approximately 1,055 million tonnes of cargo. By 2024-25, this figure has risen to 1,617 million tonnes, establishing Indian Railways as the world’s second-largest cargo transporter by rail. According to expert calculations, this shift of freight from road to rail has helped India reduce over 143 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting 121 crore trees.

Transporting goods by rail costs nearly half as much as by road, resulting in substantial savings not only for businesses but for the entire economy. Over the past decade, this shift has saved Rs 3.2 lakh crore in logistics costs. Railways are also far cleaner, emitting 90 per cent less carbon dioxide than trucks, meaning clearer skies and healthier air. This transition from road to rail has saved 2,857 crore litres of diesel, which translates to fuel cost savings of around Rs 2 lakh crore.

India relies heavily on oil imports, making it strategically important to electrify the transportation sector to reduce this dependence. In the 60 years before 2014, Indian Railways electrified 21,000 km of track. In contrast, over the past 11 years, it has electrified 47,000 km. Today, 99 per cent of the broad-gauge network is fully electrified.

Indian Railways is steadily expanding its use of green energy across stations, factories, and workshops. It is also collaborating with states to source more renewable energy for powering trains. These efforts are key steps toward India’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

Building on this momentum, Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs), electrified, high-capacity rail lines dedicated solely to goods transport, are transforming freight movement. With 2,741 km already operational, DFCs have helped ease road congestion and significantly cut diesel consumption and carbon emissions.

India is also adopting cutting-edge zero-emission technology with the introduction of hydrogen-powered trains. The first of these will operate between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, carrying up to 2,600 passengers. It is set to become the most powerful and longest hydrogen train in the world.

India is demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility can, and must, go hand in hand. According to the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023, India has climbed 16 places since 2014 to rank 38th out of 139 countries. The expansion of railway electrification has lowered costs and emissions while boosting speed and capacity, bringing India closer to world-class logistics standards.

PM Modi has set 2030 as the target year for Indian Railways to achieve net-zero emissions. However, thanks to rapid electrification and the significant shift of cargo from road to rail, Indian Railways is on course to reach net zero (scope 1) as early as 2025.

This World Environment Day, Indian Railways renews its commitment to sustainable development. Every electrified track, every solar panel installed, and every freight container shifted from road to rail stands as a promise to our people and our planet.

