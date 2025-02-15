Shashi Tharoor Happy Over Modi-Trump Meeting, Says ‘Big Concerns’ Addressed

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor is happy over the meeting recently held between US president Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing happiness, Tharoor said that it looks like big concerns have been addressed. He also called the US commitment to sell us F-35 stealth aircraft very valued.

While speaking to media in Bengaluru, he said—"On the defence front, the commitment to sell us F35 stealth aircraft is very valued. That's the state-of-the-art aircraft and certainly, we already had the Rafael, now with the F35, the Indian Air Force would be in very good shape."

"If you look at the main issues, we have heard about so far, I am very encouraged and I look forward to more details when the Prime Minister and his team are back and expect a briefing from the MEA in the standing committee," he added.

Tharoor addressed the media on the sidelines of the Global Investors' Meet (GIM).

On trade and tariff, Tharoor was quoted to have remarked as— "The press statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are encouraging. It looks like some of the big concerns we have had been addressed for example on the question of trade and tariffs they have decided to sit down and hold serious negotiations that would conclude by the fall which is September and October of this year. I think that's a very good outcome because the fear was there might be some hasty decisions made in Washington which would affect our exports."

Tharoor praised PM Modi on the issue of illegally migrated Indians and their deportation. He said that Modi’s stand was absolutely correct with only concern about the way the deportees were treated and sent back. “On the illegal immigration issue, the only thing missing there on what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, was the question of manner of those persons were treated and sent back. Otherwise his stand was absolutely correct. These are misled youths who had been encouraged or induced to migrate illegally and they should be taken back. They are Indian citizens and they belong in the country and we take them back”— he said.

"But, I hope something there was said behind closed doors not perhaps in the press conference inside privately this manner of doing it, the handcuffs, mistreats, insults, the military aircraft should be avoided in future. And I am sure that if the Prime Minister has done that the American would want to listen," he added.