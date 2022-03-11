Uttarakhand CM Resigns Day After Poll Results

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan along with the state cabinet.

Dhami will however continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government is formed.

"As we have received a tremendous amount of support in Uttarakhand my cabinet and I submitted resignation to Governor Gurmit Singh today,” Dhami tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP has come back to power for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand with a two-third majority in the 70-member Assembly.

The party won 47 seats and got a vote share of 44.33 per cent, a drop of nearly two per cent from the previous 2017 Assembly elections. The BJP had secured a 46.51 per cent vote share in the 2017 Assembly election.

The party however suffered a loss of 10 seats in comparison to the previous poll sin 2017 when the party won with 57 seats.

It may be mentioned that Dhami lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes in the Khatima constituency.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

In view of the same, some BJP MLAs including Kailash Gahtori and Suresh Gadiya have expressed their willingness to give up their respective seats for Dhami to contest as he suffered defeat in Khatima.

On the other hand, the Congress party managed to win 19 seats. Former chief Minister Harish Rawat lost his seat from the Lalkuwa seat to BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by 17,527 votes.

Anupama Rawat, daughter of Harish Rawat defeated sitting minister Yatishwaranand from the Hardwar Rural seat by a margin of 4,472.

