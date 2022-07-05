Vastu Expert Stabbed to Death in Karnataka Hotel

Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in a famous hotel at Hubballi district in Karnataka on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the Guruji had come to the President Hotel in the city for business purpose to meet someone, as per a report of India Today.

The report further said that CCTV footage showed two people stabbing him at the reception of the hotel. The people who were present at the incident spot ran away from the spot.

Police have launched a hunt to trace the killers, who are at large. Learning about the incident, the Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.

Also Read: Dubai Bound SpiceJet Aircraft Lands In Karachi After Suspected Fuel Leak

Labhu Ram said, "We have got some information based on mobile tower. We will know the motive after the investigation. We are recording statement of family members too."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the murder and said that he has spoken to Hubballi police commissioner regarding the incident.

"It’s a heinous murder. Video is there too. I’ve spoken to Hubli police commissioner. An investigation is on now and the motive will be found. I condemn such acts. Govt will act strictly to nab accused,” the CM said.

Hailing from Bagalkote, the Vastu expert had started his career as a contractor. Later, he found a job in Mumbai, where he settled. Later on, he subsequently pursued his Vastu business there.

Three days ago, a child in his family had died in Hubballi, for which he had come there to attend a function.