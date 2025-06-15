Veteran Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised in Delhi

Senior Congress leader and Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Sonia Gandhi, was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital late Sunday night following a stomach-related ailment. Hospital sources have confirmed that the 78-year-old leader is currently under observation and in stable condition.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital and reported by ANI, “Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Gastroenterology Department due to a stomach-related issue. She is under observation and her condition is stable.”

This marks the second time this year that the veteran politician has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for similar health concerns. In February, Gandhi was hospitalised with stomach-related complications and remained under medical supervision for several days.

Just last week, Gandhi had undergone a routine medical check-up at a hospital in Shimla after experiencing a spike in blood pressure. At the time, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, stated that she was brought in for precautionary tests owing to minor health discomfort.

Gandhi, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Indian political landscape, has significantly reduced her public appearances in recent years due to recurring health issues. However, she continues to play a crucial role in guiding the Congress Party’s internal strategies and parliamentary affairs.