Privilege Motion Against Sonia Gandhi Over Her Remark on President Murmu

Controversy surrounding congress veteran Sonia Gandhi’s “Poor Thing” remark on president Draupadi Murmu seems not to die down. Now BJP MPs today have moved a privilege motion against Mrs. Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi triggered the controversy during the latter's address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31.

“We write this with great dismay about certain unparliamentary, derogatory and demeaning remarks recently made by Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, against the Hon'ble President of India, which warrant serious consideration and disciplinary action,” the MPs wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman.

The MPs alleged that the statement was a “clear manifestation of elitist and anti-tribal mindset of” Sonia Gandhi, who they claimed “is yet to understand the struggle and sensitivity of a tribal poor".

“Given the gravity of this issue, we humbly urge you to take cognizance of this matter and initiate appropriate disciplinary action against Smt. Sonia Gandhi,” the MPs told the chairman, as per reports.

Priyanka Defended Sonia Gandhi

Responding to the controversy, Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi defended her mother saying that her mother is a 78-year-old lady. “She has simply said that 'the President read such a long speech and she must have been tired, poor thing'...she fully respects (President of India). I think it is very unfortunate that this kind of thing is twisted by the media. They both are two respected people and older than us...she means no disrespect. BJP should first apologise for pushing into a gorge"