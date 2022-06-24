Veteran Odia Actor Raimohan Parida Found Dead

Veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida who acted in films as well as theatre, was found dead on Friday at his residence in Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

The actor was aged 58 years old at the time of his death, police said.

Parida is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was found dead in his room today morning by his family members.

An official said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, however, further investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added.

Meanwhile, many actors paid a visit to Parida’s residence to pay tributes to him.

Known for his roles in over 100 Odia films and 15 Bengali films, he was also a popular figure in the theatre circles.