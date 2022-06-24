Assam CM Downplays Sena MLAs' Visit, Calls Them Tourists

In an attempt to downplay the political pandemonium surrounding Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that all “tourists” are welcome to the state.

CM Sarma also said that he has nothing to do with the political turmoil in Maharashtra where the Uddhav Thackeray led government is at a perilous position after the Shinde led camp revolted.

Accompanying the NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to file her nomination at the Parliament complex, the Assam CM said, “Some people have come to Assam. They booked hotels. I am happy for that. You also come, it will help Assam's economy. Through this, Assam's tourism is also getting promoted.”

Pressed on the political developments in Maharashtra, CM Sarma refused to comment on it stating that it is a big state.

He said, “How can I comment on Maharashtra. It is a big state. I am happy that people are choosing Assam as a preferred destination.”

The Assam CM also reacted to claims that his government overlooked flood relief works and got busy hosting the MLAs from Maharashtra, saying, “I dont's know what kind of mindset these people have. Should I shut down Guwahati's hotels because there is flood in some part of the state.