Assam CM Downplays Sena MLAs' Visit, Calls Them Tourists

In an attempt to downplay the political pandemonium surrounding Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that all “tourists” are welcome to the state.
CM Sarma also said that he has nothing to do with the political turmoil in Maharashtra where the Uddhav Thackeray led government is at a perilous position after the Shinde led camp revolted.
Accompanying the NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to file her nomination at the Parliament complex, the Assam CM said, “Some people have come to Assam. They booked hotels. I am happy for that. You also come, it will help Assam's economy. Through this, Assam's tourism is also getting promoted.”
Pressed on the political developments in Maharashtra, CM Sarma refused to comment on it stating that it is a big state.
He said, “How can I comment on Maharashtra. It is a big state. I am happy that people are choosing Assam as a preferred destination.”
The Assam CM also reacted to claims that his government overlooked flood relief works and got busy hosting the MLAs from Maharashtra, saying, “I dont's know what kind of mindset these people have. Should I shut down Guwahati's hotels because there is flood in some part of the state.
“We are providing relief to the flood affected people. How can I shut the hotels in Guwahati. If tomorrow, you decide to come and stay in a hotel in Guwahati for 10 days, as a CM, should I say that you should not come,” he added.
He further said, “We have spent so much money to promote tourism, visit Kamakhya, visit Kaziranga, now, should I stop those who have come to Assam.”
Further responding to reports of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s offer to the MLAs from Maharashtra to come to her state, CM Sarma said, “There is always competition between Assam and Bengal on tourism. Mamata di wanted to take away the 'Lakshmi' which came to my place. If they go to Bengal, Bengal will get the GST. I want to tell Mamata di that those who want to come to Assam, at least spare them. Don't take away them. Yours is a big state.”