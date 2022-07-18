Veteran Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away Aged 82

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai aged 82 years, confirmed his wife Mitali Singh to PTI.

Bhupinder Singh has sung several hit classics over the years such as Do Deewane Shaher Mein, Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga, Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye.

“He passed away on Monday and the funeral will be held mostly on Tuesday. He had a colon ailment,” his wife was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

The report also quoted the director of Citicare Asia hospital Dr. Deepak Namjoshi as saying, “Bhupinderji was admitted ten days back to our hospital. He had an infection. We had strong suspicion that he had Colon ailment and we were doing investigations. In the same time, he got Covid-19. His condition worsened on Monday morning and we had to put him on a ventilator. He got a cardiac arrest and passed away at 7:45 pm.”