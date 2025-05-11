Vikram Misri Faces Backlash Over Ceasefire, Receives Support from Owaisi, Rao

Vikram Misri, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1989, has previously served as India’s Ambassador to China and as the Deputy National Security Adviser. In his statement, Foreign Secretary Misri noted that Pakistan had breached the ceasefire agreement just hours after it came into effect on Saturday, prompting a response from the Indian armed forces. He further asserted that India would respond firmly to any future violations. Despite the breach, India chose not to withdraw from the ceasefire agreement. However, Misri came under heavy criticism, with many users on X (formerly Twitter) accusing him of being too soft on Pakistan and urging a tougher stance.

Misri’s daughter, Didon Misri—based in London and employed at global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills—also faced online attacks for her legal work supporting Rohingya refugees. In the wake of the backlash, Misri locked his X account, which had been active since before his appointment as Foreign Secretary.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi extended strong support to Misri following the incident.

“Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive. This must be remembered and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive/or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” Owaisi posted on X.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao also voiced her support for Misri through a post on social media stating that, “It’s utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification . Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop- stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down.”

